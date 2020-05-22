The Shareholder of WildBrain (WLDBF) is Buying Shares

On May 20, the Shareholder of WildBrain (WLDBF), Canadian Shareholder, bought shares of WLDBF for $560K.

Over the last month, Canadian Shareholder has reported another 4 Buy trades on WLDBF for a total of $2.03M. This recent transaction increases Canadian Shareholder’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $20.21 million.

Currently, WildBrain has an average volume of 17.50K. The company has a one-year high of $1.32 and a one-year low of $0.48.

The insider sentiment on WildBrain has been positive according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

WildBrain Ltd is a children’s content and brands company, recognized globally for properties such as Peanuts, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi franchise. The company owns the independent library of children’s content. It licenses its content to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide and generates royalties through its consumer products program. The company through its subsidiary operates networks of children’s channels on YouTube.