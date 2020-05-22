The Shareholder of Victory Metals (VKMTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Victory Metals (VKMTF), Canadian Shareholder, bought shares of VKMTF for $10.59K.

The company has a one-year high of $0.54 and a one-year low of $0.11.

Victory Metals Inc is a Canada based company that owns an interest in the Iron Point Vanadium project located in Humboldt County, Nevada. The project has electric power running through the property and a railroad on the northern boundary of the property.