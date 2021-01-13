The Shareholder of Tucows (TCX) is Buying Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Tucows (TCX), Investmentaktiengesellschaft FÃ¼r Langfristige In, bought shares of TCX for $272K.

This is In’s first Buy trade following 10 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $79.25 and a one-year low of $42.50. TCX’s market cap is $765 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 79.80. Currently, Tucows has an average volume of .

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $305.3K worth of TCX shares and purchased $272K worth of TCX shares. The insider sentiment on Tucows has been negative according to 68 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company, which engages in the provision of domain names, email, and other services. The company operates through the following segments: Domain Services and Network Access Services. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services; value added services; and portfolio services. The Network Access Services segment sells retail mobile phones and services to individuals and small businesses through the Ting website. It also offers services under four brands: OpenSRS, YummyNames, Hover, and Ting. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.