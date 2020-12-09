The Shareholder of Trevali Mining (TREVF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Shareholder of Trevali Mining (TREVF), Glencore International Plc, bought shares of TREVF for $9.07M.

Following this transaction Glencore International Plc’s holding in the company was increased by 23% to a total of $39.5 million.

Currently, Trevali Mining has an average volume of 349.09K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $0.14, reflecting a 8.9% upside.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.