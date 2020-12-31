The Shareholder of Tree of Knowledge International (TOKIF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Tree of Knowledge International (TOKIF), Kevin Rod, bought shares of TOKIF for $9,600.

This recent transaction increases Kevin Rod’s holding in the company by 4% to a total of $296.2K.

TOKIF’s market cap is $2.22 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -0.10. Currently, Tree of Knowledge International has an average volume of .

Tree of Knowledge International Corp. engages in the production and sale of hemp-based cannabidiol products in certain jurisdictions in the United States, as well as in Europe, South America, Australia, and China. The company was founded on July 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Scarborough, Canada.