The Shareholder of Steppe Gold (STPGF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Shareholder of Steppe Gold (STPGF), Eric Steven Sprott, bought shares of STPGF for $15M.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.88. The company has a one-year high of $2.33 and a one-year low of $1.92.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Steppe Gold Ltd is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Mongolia. The company’s projects include the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo Project (ATO Project) and Uudam Khundii property in Mongolia.