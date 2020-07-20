The Shareholder of Spanish Mountain Gold (SPAZF) is Buying Shares

On July 18, the Shareholder of Spanish Mountain Gold (SPAZF), Eric Steven Sprott, bought shares of SPAZF for $2M.

In addition to Eric Steven Sprott, one other SPAZF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It extracts gold and operates through Spanish Mountain project. The company was founded on February 22, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.