The Shareholder of Silver One Resources (SLVRF) is Buying Shares

On July 18, the Shareholder of Silver One Resources (SLVRF), Eric Steven Sprott, bought shares of SLVRF for $5M.

Following this transaction Eric Steven Sprott’s holding in the company was increased by 51% to a total of $14.17 million.

Currently, Silver One Resources has an average volume of 445.83K. The company has a one-year high of $0.45 and a one-year low of $0.11.

Silver One Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico. The company was founded on June 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.