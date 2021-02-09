The Shareholder of Rubicon Organics (ROMJF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Rubicon Organics (ROMJF), Eric Savics, bought shares of ROMJF for $3,720.

Over the last month, Eric Savics has reported another 5 Buy trades on ROMJF for a total of $192.6K. In addition to Eric Savics, 2 other ROMJF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Rubicon Organics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.17 million and GAAP net loss of -$4,317,248. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $4.45 million. ROMJF’s market cap is $117 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -10.10. The company has a one-year high of $3.39 and a one-year low of $1.08.

Starting in May 2020, ROMJF received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Rubicon Organics has been positive according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Eric Savics’ trades have generated a 16.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Rubicon Organics, Inc. engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Washington, California, and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co. The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.