The Shareholder of Renesola (SOL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Shareholder of Renesola (SOL), Shah Capital Managem, sold shares of SOL for $18.98M.

Following Shah Capital Managem’s last SOL Sell transaction on March 24, 2020, the stock climbed by 11.5%. This is Managem’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.00 and a one-year low of $0.85. SOL’s market cap is $1.05 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -11.20. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.82.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules. The Solar Power Projects segment offers solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Putuo District, China.