The Shareholder of Pacific Empire Minerals (PEMSF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Pacific Empire Minerals (PEMSF), Canadian Shareholder, bought shares of PEMSF for $50K.

This recent transaction increases Canadian Shareholder’s holding in the company by 22% to a total of $187K.

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on the following projects: Wildcat, Moffat, Red JV, Stars, Copper King, Bulkley Initiative, Plateau, Nub East, Pinnacle Reef, Kitimat, Tak, and Hogem JV properties. The company was founded by Brad Peters and Rory Ritchie on July 13, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.