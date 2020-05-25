The Shareholder of Northview Apartment REIT (NPRUF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Northview Apartment REIT (NPRUF), Canadian Shareholder, bought shares of NPRUF for $8.96M.

Following this transaction Canadian Shareholder’s holding in the company was increased by 4% to a total of $169 million.

Based on Northview Apartment REIT’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $99.88 million and quarterly net profit of $6.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $96.22 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.21 million. The company has a one-year high of $27.67 and a one-year low of $18.05. NPRUF’s market cap is $1.63 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.10.

The insider sentiment on Northview Apartment REIT has been positive according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is active in the real estate sector in Canada. Its residential portfolio is comprised of a multi-family segment: apartments, town homes, and single-family rental units. The company’s geographical segments include Atlantic Canada; Northern Canada; Ontario; Quebec and Western Canada. It generates maximum revenue from the Ontario region. The company’s market segment includes Multi-family and Commercial and Execusuites of which the Multi-family segment generates maximum revenue for the company.