The Shareholder of Mangazeya Mining (WHTGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Mangazeya Mining (WHTGF), Sergey Yanchukov, bought shares of WHTGF for $3,900.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Mangazeya Mining’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $37.14 million and quarterly net profit of $14.58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.94 million. WHTGF’s market cap is $39.29 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.70. Currently, Mangazeya Mining has an average volume of .

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mangazeya Mining Ltd is a gold mining company engaged in mineral exploration, development and production with a focus on mineral properties in the Russian Federation with potential for hosting economic mineral deposits consisting primarily of gold.