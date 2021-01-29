The Shareholder of Kure Technologies (UBSBF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Kure Technologies (UBSBF), Blair Lawrence Naughty, bought shares of UBSBF for $31.25K.

This recent transaction increases Blair Lawrence Naughty’s holding in the company by 16% to a total of $70.3K. This is Naughty’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on TSE:RSV back in September 2020

UBSBF’s market cap is $573.7K and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.90. Currently, Kure Technologies has an average volume of .

Kure Technologies, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the design, development, and manufacture of digital wireless broadband solutions for the telecommunications and broadcast industries. The company was founded on May 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.