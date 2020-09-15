The Shareholder of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPATF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Shareholder of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPATF), Miko Malberg, sold shares of IPATF for $1.91M.

In addition to Miko Malberg, one other IPATF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.15 million and GAAP net loss of -$945,846. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.64 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.84 million. Currently, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has an average volume of 138.58K. The company has a one-year high of $1.58 and a one-year low of $0.23.

The insider sentiment on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has been neutral according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated antibody solutions. It services include human monoclonals, hybridoma development, rabbit monoclonals, b-cell select, phage display, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, anti-body purification, polyclonal production, and peptide production. The company was founded by Robert Beecroft in 1989 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.