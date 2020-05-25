The Shareholder of Hudbay Minerals (HBM) is Buying Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Hudbay Minerals (HBM), Canadian Shareholder, bought shares of HBM for $2.73M.

Following this transaction Canadian Shareholder’s holding in the company was increased by 3% to a total of $97 million. In addition to Canadian Shareholder, 3 other HBM executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Hudbay Minerals has an average volume of 431.18K. The company has a one-year high of $5.74 and a one-year low of $1.23.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $3.15, reflecting a -21.6% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold HBM with a $4.25 price target.

The insider sentiment on Hudbay Minerals has been positive according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Canadian Shareholder's trades have generated a -16.2% average return based on past transactions.

HudBay Minerals, Inc. operates as a mining company, which engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.