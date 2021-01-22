The Shareholder of H2O Innovation (HEOFF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Shareholder of H2O Innovation (HEOFF), Investissement Québec, sold shares of HEOFF for $12M.

This is Québec’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions. This is Québec’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on DRRSF back in June 2020

Based on H2O Innovation’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $35 million and quarterly net profit of $984K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.22 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.03 million. HEOFF’s market cap is $182 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -130.30. Currently, H2O Innovation has an average volume of 248.64K.

The insider sentiment on H2O Innovation has been negative according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

H2O Innovation, Inc. engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the segment: Project and Aftermarket, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance (O&M). The Project and Aftermarket segment comprise of water and wastewater projects and services. The Specialty Products includes a maple equipment and products, specialty chemicals, consumables, and specialized products for the water treatment industry. The O&M segment refers to the services for water and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded by Frederic Dugre on August 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.