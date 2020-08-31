The Shareholder of Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF), Pete Albert Kadens, sold shares of GTBIF for $1.18M.

Based on Green Thumb Industries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $103 million and GAAP net loss of -$4,206,264. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $44.73 million and had a GAAP net loss of $20.89 million. The company has a one-year high of $16.29 and a one-year low of $3.69. Currently, Green Thumb Industries has an average volume of 444.59K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.61, reflecting a -36.0% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy GTBIF with a $27.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Green Thumb Industries has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Green Thumb Industries is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and produces and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through wholesale and retail channels in the United States. It has a presence in 12 states and operates over 30 cannabis stores under the chains Rise and Essence. Green Thumb is focusing its expansion on limited license states with large populations, and it does not currently export into the global medical market due to U.S. federal prohibition. It offers multiple products under a portfolio of cannabis consumer packaged goods brands, including Dr. Solomon’s, Dogwalkers, and Beboe.