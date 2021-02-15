The Shareholder of EMX Royalty (EMX) is Selling Shares

Today, the Shareholder of EMX Royalty (EMX), Paul H Stephens, sold shares of EMX for $138.5K.

Following Paul H Stephens’ last EMX Sell transaction on December 09, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.1%.

Currently, EMX Royalty has an average volume of 180.94K. The company has a one-year high of $3.81 and a one-year low of $1.18.

The insider sentiment on EMX Royalty has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Paul H Stephens' trades have generated a 34.1% average return based on past transactions.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The company focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on August 21, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.