The Shareholder of Cominar Real Estate Investment (CMLEF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Cominar Real Estate Investment (CMLEF), Sime Armoyan, bought shares of CMLEF for $9.26M.

This recent transaction increases Sime Armoyan’s holding in the company by 7% to a total of $133 million.

The company has a one-year high of $11.48 and a one-year low of $5.14. CMLEF’s market cap is $1.06 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.40. Currently, Cominar Real Estate Investment has an average volume of .

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $6.88, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Cominar Real Estate Investment has been positive according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Mixed-Use Properties, and Cominar’s Proportionate Share. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire in 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.