The Shareholder of Claren Energy (CNENF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Shareholder of Claren Energy (CNENF), Carlo Civelli, bought shares of CNENF for $1.05M.

Following this transaction Carlo Civelli’s holding in the company was increased by 1113% to a total of $1.1 million.

Claren Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of petroleum and natural gas properties. It projects include Bobocu Licence and Australian PELs. The company was founded on May 30, 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.