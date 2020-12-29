The Shareholder of Canadian Railway (CNI) is Selling Shares

Today, the Shareholder of Canadian Railway (CNI), William Henry Gates, sold shares of CNI for $4.94M.

Following William Henry Gates’ last CNI Sell transaction on August 14, 2019, the stock climbed by 22.2%. This is Gates’ first Sell trade following 17 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $112.97 and a one-year low of $65.13. CNI’s market cap is $77.35 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 30.30. Currently, Canadian Railway has an average volume of .

Based on 17 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $115.40, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.94M worth of CNI shares and purchased $65.52K worth of CNI shares. The insider sentiment on Canadian Railway has been neutral according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

William Henry Gates’ trades have generated a 12.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canadian National Railway Co. engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development, and maps and network. The firm offers their services in automotive; coal; fertilizer; food and beverages; forest products; dimensional loads; grain; metals and minerals; and petroleum and chemicals industries. The company was founded on June 6, 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.