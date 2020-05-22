The Shareholder of Canacol Energy (CNNEF) is Buying Shares

On May 19, the Shareholder of Canacol Energy (CNNEF), Canadian Shareholder, bought shares of CNNEF for $3.98M.

Over the last month, Canadian Shareholder has reported another 8 Buy trades on CNNEF for a total of $2.7M. This recent transaction increases Canadian Shareholder’s holding in the company by 4% to a total of $79.03 million.

Based on Canacol Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $82.29 million and GAAP net loss of -$25,988,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $50.93 million and had a net profit of $6.27 million. Currently, Canacol Energy has an average volume of 514. CNNEF’s market cap is $518 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 200.50.

Starting in August 2019, CNNEF received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Canacol Energy has been positive according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves, and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.