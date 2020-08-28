The Shareholder of Bunker Hill Mining (BHLL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Shareholder of Bunker Hill Mining (BHLL), Sebastian Marr, bought shares of BHLL for $105K.

Following this transaction Sebastian Marr’s holding in the company was increased by 3% to a total of $4.56 million. In addition to Sebastian Marr, 3 other BHLL executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $0.74 and a one-year low of $0.16.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. is an exploration stage company. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition and development of mining and mineral properties. Its project include The Bunker Hill Mine. The company was founded by William J. Tafuri on February 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.