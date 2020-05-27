The Shareholder of Body & Mind (BMMJ) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Shareholder of Body & Mind (BMMJ), Canadian Shareholder, sold shares of BMMJ for $95.82K.

Over the last month, Canadian Shareholder has reported another 4 Sell trades on BMMJ for a total of $275.2K. In addition to Canadian Shareholder, 2 other BMMJ executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Body & Mind’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.22 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,235,352. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.08 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.76 million. Currently, Body & Mind has an average volume of 45.47K. The company has a one-year high of $1.78 and a one-year low of $0.15.

The insider sentiment on Body & Mind has been negative according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Body & Mind, Inc. engages in the provison of medical cannabis. Its products include finished flower buds, pre-rolled joints, BHO concentrates, disposable vape pens, distillate oil cartridges, rosin, and edibles. The company was founded on November 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.