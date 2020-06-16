The Shareholder of BELLUS Health (BLU) is Selling Shares

Today, the Shareholder of BELLUS Health (BLU), Tavistock Life Sciences, sold shares of BLU for $17.09M.

This is Sciences’ first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on CYNA back in September 2016 In addition to Tavistock Life Sciences, one other BLU executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $11.85 and a one-year low of $5.45. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.95.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.65, reflecting a -36.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $17.09M worth of BLU shares and purchased $51.03K worth of BLU shares.

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.