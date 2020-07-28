The Shareholder of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) is Selling Shares

On July 25, the Shareholder of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH), Chin Kyu Huh, sold shares of AUPH for $9.84M.

In addition to Chin Kyu Huh, one other AUPH executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $21.93 and a one-year low of $3.52.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.60, reflecting a -45.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has been negative according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Chin Kyu Huh's trades have generated a -13.8% average return based on past transactions.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases particularly lupus nephritis. The company was founded by Robert Foster, Richard Glickman and Michael Martin on June 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

