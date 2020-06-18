The Shareholder of Arianne Phosphate (DRRSF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Shareholder of Arianne Phosphate (DRRSF), Investissement Québec, bought shares of DRRSF for $500K.

This recent transaction increases Investissement Québec’s holding in the company by 42% to a total of $2.06 million. This is Québec’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on HEOFF back in November 2019

Currently, Arianne Phosphate has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $0.49 and a one-year low of $0.11.

The insider sentiment on Arianne Phosphate has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Arianne Phosphate, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes The Lac à Paul mining project, which operates a phosphate mine in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region in Quebec. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.