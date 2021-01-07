The Shareholder of Antler Gold (ALRGF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Shareholder of Antler Gold (ALRGF), Wade K. Dawe, bought shares of ALRGF for $44.1K.

This is Dawe’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:KSI back in December 2020 This recent transaction increases Wade K. Dawe’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $1.47 million.

ALRGF’s market cap is $10.43 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.20. Currently, Antler Gold has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $0.38 and a one-year low of $0.01.

Antler Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Wilding Lake gold project located in central Newfoundland.