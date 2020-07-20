The Shareholder of 1911 Gold (HAVXF) is Buying Shares

On July 17, the Shareholder of 1911 Gold (HAVXF), Dundee Corporation, bought shares of HAVXF for $1M.

In addition to Dundee Corporation, 3 other HAVXF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, 1911 Gold has an average volume of 73.55K.

The insider sentiment on 1911 Gold has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Havilah Mining Corporation is a junior gold producer engaged in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. The company’s land position is located in Canada, a top-tier mining jurisdiction with vast mineral potential.