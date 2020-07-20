The Shareholder of 1911 Gold (HAVXF) is Buying Shares

On July 17, the Shareholder of 1911 Gold (HAVXF), Dundee Corporation, bought shares of HAVXF for $297.1K.

Following this transaction Dundee Corporation’s holding in the company was increased by 66% to a total of $2.75 million. In addition to Dundee Corporation, 3 other HAVXF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, 1911 Gold has an average volume of 73.55K.

The insider sentiment on 1911 Gold has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

