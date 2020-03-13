The SEVP of Sterling Bancorp (STL) is Selling Shares

Today, the SEVP of Sterling Bancorp (STL), Rodney Whitwell, sold shares of STL for $213.5K.

In addition to Rodney Whitwell, 2 other STL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $22.17 and a one-year low of $10.86. STL’s market cap is $2.28B and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.64.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $300.1K worth of STL shares and purchased $35.67K worth of STL shares. The insider sentiment on Sterling Bancorp has been negative according to 69 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Montebello, NY.

