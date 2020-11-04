The SEVP & CTO of Microstrategy is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SEVP & CTO of Microstrategy (MSTR), Timothy Edwin Lang, exercised options to sell 1,000 MSTR shares at $131.53 a share, for a total transaction value of $165K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Microstrategy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $127 million and GAAP net loss of -$14,229,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $120 million and had a net profit of $9.7 million. The company has a one-year high of $187.00 and a one-year low of $90.00. Currently, Microstrategy has an average volume of 91.00K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MicroStrategy, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its flagship platform, MicroStrategy 10, consists of the MicroStrategy Analytics, MicroStrategy Mobile, and Usher brands. The company was founded by Michael J. Saylor and Sanjeev K. Bansal on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Vienna, VA.