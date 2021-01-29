The SEVP & COO of Regions Financial (RF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SEVP & COO of Regions Financial (RF), John B. Owen, sold shares of RF for $1.33M.

Following John B. Owen’s last RF Sell transaction on August 12, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.8%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Regions Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.67 billion and quarterly net profit of $616 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.46 billion and had a net profit of $389 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.71 and a one-year low of $6.94. RF’s market cap is $16.47 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.40.

Based on 19 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.44, reflecting a -10.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Regions Financial has been negative according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

John B. Owen’s trades have generated a 26.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other specialty financing. The company operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment represents the company’s commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending. The Consumer Bank segment holds the company’s branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to help protect grow and transfer wealth. Regions Financial was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

Read More on RF: