The SEVP & Chief Info Officer of Fulton Financial is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the SEVP & Chief Info Officer of Fulton Financial (FULT), Angela Sargent, exercised options to sell 8,172 FULT shares at $9.47 a share, for a total transaction value of $94.71K. The options were close to expired and Angela Sargent disposed stocks.

In addition to Angela Sargent, 2 other FULT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Fulton Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $208 million and quarterly net profit of $26.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $202 million and had a net profit of $56.66 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.00 and a one-year low of $8.91. FULT’s market cap is $2.03 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.70.

The insider sentiment on Fulton Financial has been neutral according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks. The company was founded on February 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA.