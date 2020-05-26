The SEVP, CFO of TJX Companies (TJX) is Selling Shares

Today, the SEVP, CFO of TJX Companies (TJX), Scott Goldenberg, sold shares of TJX for $2.59M.

In addition to Scott Goldenberg, 2 other TJX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $64.95 and a one-year low of $32.72. TJX’s market cap is $63.98 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.90. Currently, TJX Companies has an average volume of 12.24M.

Based on 23 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $62.81, reflecting a -12.4% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.97M worth of TJX shares and purchased $160.4K worth of TJX shares. The insider sentiment on TJX Companies has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The TJX Cos., Inc. engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including footwear and accessories; and home fashions including home basics, decorative accessories, giftware, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids and gourmet food departments. The TJX Canada segment operates the Winners, Marshalls, and HomeSense chains in Canada. The TJX International segment includes the T.K. Maxx and HomeSense chains in Europe, and T.K. Maxx chain in Australia. The company was founded by Stanley Harris Feldberg and Sumner L. Feldberg in 1956 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.