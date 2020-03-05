The SEVP, CFO of Hanmi Financial (HAFC) is Buying Shares

Today, the SEVP, CFO of Hanmi Financial (HAFC), Romolo Santarosa, bought shares of HAFC for $14.92K.

This recent transaction increases Romolo Santarosa’s holding in the company by 2.85% to a total of $564.9K.

The company has a one-year high of $24.09 and a one-year low of $14.87. HAFC’s market cap is $481.4M and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.77. Currently, Hanmi Financial has an average volume of 144.32K.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Hanmi Bank. Its services include demand, time and savings deposits; and commercial and industrial, real estate, and consumer lending.