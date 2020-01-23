The SEVP, CFO, COO & Treasurer of Simmons 1st Nat’l (SFNC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the SEVP, CFO, COO & Treasurer of Simmons 1st Nat’l (SFNC), Robert Fehlman, bought shares of SFNC for $83.73K.

In addition to Robert Fehlman, 19 other SFNC executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Robert Fehlman’s holding in the company was increased by 3.92% to a total of $2.22 million.

Based on Simmons 1st Nat’l’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $281 million and quarterly net profit of $81.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $213 million and had a net profit of $55.65 million. The company has a one-year high of $27.87 and a one-year low of $22.08. Currently, Simmons 1st Nat’l has an average volume of 451.26K.

The insider sentiment on Simmons 1st Nat’l has been positive according to 104 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiaries. Its subsidiaries, Simmons Bank and Bank SNB conducts banking operations through financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.