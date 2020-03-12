The SEVP and COO of Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) is Buying Shares

Today, the SEVP and COO of Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB), Justin Webb, bought shares of MPB for $1,788.

In addition to Justin Webb, 2 other MPB executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Justin Webb’s holding in the company was increased by 1.22% to a total of $145.5K.

Based on Mid Penn Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $28.63 million and quarterly net profit of $4.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.51 million and had a net profit of $4.65 million. The company has a one-year high of $29.88 and a one-year low of $16.50. MPB’s market cap is $148.3M and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.37.

The insider sentiment on Mid Penn Bancorp has been positive according to 92 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management.