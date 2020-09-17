The Senior Vice-President of Pan American Silver (PAAS) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Vice-President of Pan American Silver (PAAS), Sean Mcaleer, sold shares of PAAS for $942.6K.

Following Sean Mcaleer’s last PAAS Sell transaction on June 06, 2017, the stock climbed by 18.3%. In addition to Sean Mcaleer, one other PAAS executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $40.11 and a one-year low of $10.61.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.82, reflecting a -18.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Pan American Silver has been negative according to 63 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright in April 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.