The Senior Vice-President of Exploration of Osisko Mining is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Vice-President of Exploration of Osisko Mining (OBNNF), Mathieu Savard, exercised options to sell 43,100 OBNNF shares for a total transaction value of $178.4K.

In addition to Mathieu Savard, 10 other OBNNF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Mathieu Savard’s last OBNNF Sell transaction on March 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.3%.

Currently, Osisko Mining has an average volume of 147.48K. The company has a one-year high of $3.23 and a one-year low of $1.17.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.12, reflecting a -29.6% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $7.54M worth of OBNNF shares and purchased $16.2K worth of OBNNF shares. The insider sentiment on Osisko Mining has been positive according to 108 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Osisko Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. Its projects include Windfall, Quévillon, Marban Block, Garrison, and Urban Greenfields. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.