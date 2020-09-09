The Senior Vice-President of BRP is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Vice-President of BRP (DOOO), Anne Le Breton, exercised options to sell 27,125 DOOO shares for a total transaction value of $1.96M.

Following Anne Le Breton’s last DOOO Sell transaction on December 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.6%. In addition to Anne Le Breton, 5 other DOOO executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $57.72 and a one-year low of $12.97. Currently, BRP has an average volume of 131.24K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.76, reflecting a -12.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on BRP has been negative according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

BRP, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. Its brands include Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, and Alumacraft. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.