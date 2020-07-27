The Senior Vice-President of Abbott Labs is Exercising Options

On July 23 it was reported that the Senior Vice-President of Abbott Labs (ABT), Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori, exercised options to sell 1,060 ABT shares for a total transaction value of $105K.

Following Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori’s last ABT Sell transaction on March 03, 2020, the stock climbed by 21.6%. In addition to Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori, 5 other ABT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $101.98 and a one-year low of $61.61. ABT’s market cap is $175 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 57.20.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $107.89, reflecting a -8.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Abbott Labs has been negative according to 228 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, and Other. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products. The Nutritional Products segment caters to the worldwide sales of adult and pediatric nutritional products. The Diagnostic Products segment markets diagnostic systems and tests for blood banks, hospitals, commercial laboratories, and alternate-care testing sites. The Vascular Products segment trades coronary, endovascular, structural heart, vessel closure, and other medical device products. The Other segment comprises of Abbott Medical Optics. The company was founded by Wallace Calvin Abbott in 1888 and is headquartered in Abbott Park, IL.

