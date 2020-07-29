The Senior Vice-President Marketing of Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Vice-President Marketing of Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF), Dennis J Tewell, bought shares of ANCUF for $6,019.

Following Dennis J Tewell’s last ANCUF Buy transaction on January 23, 2018, the stock climbed by 8.4%. In addition to Dennis J Tewell, 2 other ANCUF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $34.75 and a one-year low of $21.00. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.17.

Starting in February 2020, ANCUF received 30 Buy ratings in a row. 10 different firms, including Eight Capital and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.14, reflecting a -4.5% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.31M worth of ANCUF shares and purchased $108.1K worth of ANCUF shares. The insider sentiment on Alimentation Couche Tard has been positive according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dennis J Tewell's trades have generated a 0.8% average return based on past transactions.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.