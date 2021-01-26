The Senior Vice-President Marketing of Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Vice-President Marketing of Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF), Dennis J Tewell, bought shares of ANCUF for $4,490.

In addition to Dennis J Tewell, 9 other ANCUF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Dennis J Tewell’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $407K.

The company has a one-year high of $37.06 and a one-year low of $21.00. Currently, Alimentation Couche Tard has an average volume of 34.03K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.50, reflecting a -16.9% downside. 10 different firms, including BMO Capital and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy ANCUF with a $54.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Alimentation Couche Tard has been positive according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

