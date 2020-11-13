The Senior Vice-President Human Resources of Ball is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior Vice-President Human Resources of Ball (BLL), Lisa Ann Pauley, exercised options to sell 14,947 BLL shares for a total transaction value of $1.42M.

Following Lisa Ann Pauley’s last BLL Sell transaction on February 05, 2020, the stock climbed by 18.0%. This recent transaction decreases Lisa Ann Pauley’s holding in the company by 3% to a total of $46.49 million.

Based on Ball’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.09 billion and quarterly net profit of $241 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.95 billion and had a net profit of $92 million. The company has a one-year high of $102.76 and a one-year low of $51.26. Currently, Ball has an average volume of 497.34K.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $105.23, reflecting a -9.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Ball has been negative according to 175 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks and other beverages. The Beverage Packaging, South America segment sales volumes of beverage containers in South America, and manufacture substantially all of the metal beverage containers in Brazil. The Beverage Packaging, Europe segment sales volumes of metal beverage containers in Europe, and other packaging materials used by the European beer and carbonated soft drink industries. The Aerospace segment provides diversified technical services and products to government agencies, prime contractors and commercial organizations for a broad range of information warfare, electronic warfare, avionics, intelligence, training and space system needs. The company was founded by Edmund Burke Ball, Frank Clayton Ball, George A. Ball, Lucius Lorenzo Ball and William Charles Ball in 1880 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.