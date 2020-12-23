The Senior Vice-President & General Manager of Maxar Technologies is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior Vice-President & General Manager of Maxar Technologies (MAXR), Megan Fitzgerald, exercised options to sell 233 MAXR shares for a total transaction value of $7,828.

Following Megan Fitzgerald’s last MAXR Sell transaction on November 02, 2020, the stock climbed by 7.3%. In addition to Megan Fitzgerald, 4 other MAXR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Maxar Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $436 million and quarterly net profit of $85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $413 million and had a GAAP net loss of $25 million. The company has a one-year high of $37.79 and a one-year low of $7.18. Currently, Maxar Technologies has an average volume of 48.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.43, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Maxar Technologies has been positive according to 145 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Maxar Technologies, Inc. provides space technology solutions, delivering unmatched end-to-end capabilities in satellites, robotics, Earth imagery, geospatial data, analytics and insights. Its segments include Space Systems, Imagery and Services. The company was founded on February 3, 1969 and is headquartered in Westminster, Co.

