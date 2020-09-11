The Senior Vice-President & General Counsel of Australis Capital (AUSAF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Vice-President & General Counsel of Australis Capital (AUSAF), Daniel Norr, bought shares of AUSAF for $5,833.

Following this transaction Daniel Norr’s holding in the company was increased by 8% to a total of $52.36K. In addition to Daniel Norr, 6 other AUSAF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $0.75 and a one-year low of $0.06.

Australis Capital, Inc. provides investment services. It focuses on seeking investments in cannabis and real estate sectors through acquisition of equity, debt or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities, financing in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions and the acquisition of all or part of one or more businesses, portfolios or other assets. The company was founded on February 6, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.