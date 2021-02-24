The Senior Vice-President Finance & Chief Financial O of Yamana Gold is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior Vice-President Finance & Chief Financial O of Yamana Gold (AUY), Jason Leblanc, exercised options to sell 11,543 AUY shares for a total transaction value of $66.3K.

In addition to Jason Leblanc, 15 other AUY executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This recent transaction decreases Jason Leblanc’s holding in the company by 7% to a total of $676.9K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Yamana Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $462 million and quarterly net profit of $103 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $384 million and had a net profit of $14.6 million. The company has a one-year high of $7.02 and a one-year low of $2.23. Currently, Yamana Gold has an average volume of 14.60M.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.16, reflecting a -38.3% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy AUY with a $9.75 price target.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.33M worth of AUY shares and purchased $152.8K worth of AUY shares. The insider sentiment on Yamana Gold has been negative according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Yamana Gold, Inc. is a Canadian-based company, which produces gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: Chapada, El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Gualcamayo, Brio Gold, and Corporate & other. The company was founded on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.