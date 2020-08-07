The Senior Vice-President Finance & Chief Financial O of Agnico Eagle (AEM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Vice-President Finance & Chief Financial O of Agnico Eagle (AEM), David Smith, sold shares of AEM for $1.1M.

In addition to David Smith, 2 other AEM executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Agnico Eagle’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $557 million and quarterly net profit of $105 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $527 million and had a net profit of $27.77 million. The company has a one-year high of $84.66 and a one-year low of $31.00. AEM’s market cap is $20.32 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 40.30.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $80.21, reflecting a 5.2% upside.

The insider sentiment on Agnico Eagle has been negative according to 224 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine. The Southern Business segment consists of Pinos Altos mine, Creston Mascota mine, and La India mine. The Exploration segment represents the exploration offices in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Latin America. The company was founded by Paul Penna on June 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.